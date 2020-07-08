16923 Yukon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking

This two bedroom, one bathroom unit allows a maximum of four residents and includes new blinds, new quartz countertops in the kitchen, new vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, living room, and hall, new carpet in the bedrooms, and includes one off-street parking space for one compact vehicle. Rent is $1700.00/mo and security deposit is $1600.00 on approved applicant, available for a one year lease. No Section 8. No pets, except those allowable by law, such as a service animal with proper verification. Landlord pays for water and weekly trash pick-up, resident(s) responsible for all other utilities.