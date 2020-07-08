All apartments in Torrance
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16923 Yukon Ave

16923 Yukon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16923 Yukon Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

granite counters
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
This two bedroom, one bathroom unit allows a maximum of four residents and includes new blinds, new quartz countertops in the kitchen, new vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, living room, and hall, new carpet in the bedrooms, and includes one off-street parking space for one compact vehicle. Rent is $1700.00/mo and security deposit is $1600.00 on approved applicant, available for a one year lease. No Section 8. No pets, except those allowable by law, such as a service animal with proper verification. Landlord pays for water and weekly trash pick-up, resident(s) responsible for all other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16923 Yukon Ave have any available units?
16923 Yukon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 16923 Yukon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16923 Yukon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16923 Yukon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 16923 Yukon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 16923 Yukon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16923 Yukon Ave offers parking.
Does 16923 Yukon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16923 Yukon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16923 Yukon Ave have a pool?
No, 16923 Yukon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16923 Yukon Ave have accessible units?
No, 16923 Yukon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16923 Yukon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16923 Yukon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16923 Yukon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 16923 Yukon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

