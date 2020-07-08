All apartments in Torrance
16911 Yukon Avenue

16911 Yukon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16911 Yukon Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
A very short walk to El Camino College, shopping, restaurants and freeway access. 1/2 off your first months rent! Newly renovated upstairs unit with new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Large closet inside the bedrooms. The Kitchen is designed with lots of storage and cabinet solutions for the aspiring chef, with spacious kitchen cabinets and tile counter tops. Kitchen includes an oven / stove with a mounted vent hood. For your convenience this unit includes a parking spot and laundry on site. Do not miss out this one won't last.

For more information or showings please call Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123 or text (310) 901-6603. This unit is on a self showing feature.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16911 Yukon Avenue have any available units?
16911 Yukon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 16911 Yukon Avenue have?
Some of 16911 Yukon Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16911 Yukon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16911 Yukon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16911 Yukon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16911 Yukon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 16911 Yukon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16911 Yukon Avenue offers parking.
Does 16911 Yukon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16911 Yukon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16911 Yukon Avenue have a pool?
No, 16911 Yukon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16911 Yukon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16911 Yukon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16911 Yukon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16911 Yukon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

