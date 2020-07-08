16911 Yukon Avenue

Amenities

A very short walk to El Camino College, shopping, restaurants and freeway access. 1/2 off your first months rent! Newly renovated upstairs unit with new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Large closet inside the bedrooms. The Kitchen is designed with lots of storage and cabinet solutions for the aspiring chef, with spacious kitchen cabinets and tile counter tops. Kitchen includes an oven / stove with a mounted vent hood. For your convenience this unit includes a parking spot and laundry on site. Do not miss out this one won't last.



For more information or showings please call Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123 or text (310) 901-6603. This unit is on a self showing feature.

