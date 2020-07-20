141 Via Pasqual

Amenities

This perfect Riviera location is hard to beat, with massive views of the ocean, a large lot, and is walking distance to the beach. The home has been repainted several years ago and features a large living room with recessed lights, wood floors, and large windows and sliders to take advantage of the mesmerizing ocean view. The kitchen has Cesarstone counters, stainless steel appliances and new sink and faucet. The dining room is good-sized and features crown moldings, recessed lights and wood floors. The two bathrooms have been updated and the backyard is perfect for entertaining or just kicking back and enjoying Queen's Necklace ocean views. From the moment that you drive up to the property, you'll feel like you never want to leave. This is beach living at its best!