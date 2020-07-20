All apartments in Torrance
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

141 Via Pasqual

141 via Pasqual · No Longer Available
Location

141 via Pasqual, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This perfect Riviera location is hard to beat, with massive views of the ocean, a large lot, and is walking distance to the beach. The home has been repainted several years ago and features a large living room with recessed lights, wood floors, and large windows and sliders to take advantage of the mesmerizing ocean view. The kitchen has Cesarstone counters, stainless steel appliances and new sink and faucet. The dining room is good-sized and features crown moldings, recessed lights and wood floors. The two bathrooms have been updated and the backyard is perfect for entertaining or just kicking back and enjoying Queen's Necklace ocean views. From the moment that you drive up to the property, you'll feel like you never want to leave. This is beach living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Via Pasqual have any available units?
141 Via Pasqual doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 141 Via Pasqual currently offering any rent specials?
141 Via Pasqual is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Via Pasqual pet-friendly?
No, 141 Via Pasqual is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 141 Via Pasqual offer parking?
No, 141 Via Pasqual does not offer parking.
Does 141 Via Pasqual have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Via Pasqual does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Via Pasqual have a pool?
No, 141 Via Pasqual does not have a pool.
Does 141 Via Pasqual have accessible units?
No, 141 Via Pasqual does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Via Pasqual have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Via Pasqual does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Via Pasqual have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Via Pasqual does not have units with air conditioning.
