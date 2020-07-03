All apartments in Torrance
1408 Cota Ave
1408 Cota Ave

1408 Cota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Cota Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 bath, in Old Town Torrance - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom apartment, in quiet duplex on a tree lined street. Inviting living room with fireplace. Tiled kitchen counters, nicely stained golden oak cabinetry. Washer/Dryer hook ups adjacent to kitchen with folding counter and additional storage. Both bedrooms have large mirrored closets. New windows and luxury vinyl floors throughout. Within walking distance to Old Town Torrance finest dining, shopping,and a few minutes to 110fwy.

1 Year lease
Good credit required
No pets
84 Walkscore
2 Car garage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5687879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

