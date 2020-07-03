1408 Cota Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom 1 bath, in Old Town Torrance - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom apartment, in quiet duplex on a tree lined street. Inviting living room with fireplace. Tiled kitchen counters, nicely stained golden oak cabinetry. Washer/Dryer hook ups adjacent to kitchen with folding counter and additional storage. Both bedrooms have large mirrored closets. New windows and luxury vinyl floors throughout. Within walking distance to Old Town Torrance finest dining, shopping,and a few minutes to 110fwy.



1 Year lease

Good credit required

No pets

84 Walkscore

2 Car garage



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5687879)