All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 131 Palos Verdes Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
131 Palos Verdes Blvd.
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:50 PM

131 Palos Verdes Blvd.

131 Palos Verdes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

131 Palos Verdes Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL! $1500 off first month's rent if start lease before October 16! Built in 2009, no details were spared in the construction of this property. This bright, two-bedroom, two-bath first floor unit includes a nice size patio just off the living area. The unit boasts high ceilings with a beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite counters, all stainless appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave) and rich cabinetry. Beautiful Travertine floors throughout the living space, with carpeted bedrooms. The living room includes a gas fireplace, sitting and dining area. The Master suite also has a fireplace and a nice large walk-in closet, dual vanities, walk -in shower and Travertine floors. This unit has air conditioning as well! Located in the heart of the Riviera Village, easy walk to shops, dining and the beach. Two assigned parking spaces and storage provided in subterranean garage. Washer and dryer are included in the unit as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Palos Verdes Blvd. have any available units?
131 Palos Verdes Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 Palos Verdes Blvd. have?
Some of 131 Palos Verdes Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Palos Verdes Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
131 Palos Verdes Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Palos Verdes Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 131 Palos Verdes Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 131 Palos Verdes Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 131 Palos Verdes Blvd. offers parking.
Does 131 Palos Verdes Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Palos Verdes Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Palos Verdes Blvd. have a pool?
No, 131 Palos Verdes Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 131 Palos Verdes Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 131 Palos Verdes Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Palos Verdes Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Palos Verdes Blvd. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles