131 Palos Verdes Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN SPECIAL! $1500 off first month's rent if start lease before October 16! Built in 2009, no details were spared in the construction of this property. This bright, two-bedroom, two-bath first floor unit includes a nice size patio just off the living area. The unit boasts high ceilings with a beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite counters, all stainless appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave) and rich cabinetry. Beautiful Travertine floors throughout the living space, with carpeted bedrooms. The living room includes a gas fireplace, sitting and dining area. The Master suite also has a fireplace and a nice large walk-in closet, dual vanities, walk -in shower and Travertine floors. This unit has air conditioning as well! Located in the heart of the Riviera Village, easy walk to shops, dining and the beach. Two assigned parking spaces and storage provided in subterranean garage. Washer and dryer are included in the unit as well.