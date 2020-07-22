Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Toro Canyon, CA

2 bedroom apartments in Toro Canyon are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3375 Foothill Rd
3375 Foothill Road, Toro Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Enjoy this 2 bedroom and 2 bath resort living ! Beautiful gated community of the world Famous Polo Fields! This end unit affords stunning views of the ocean and main polo playing field for exciting and convenient viewing.
Results within 1 mile of Toro Canyon

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4692 Carpinteria Ave 38
4692 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Unit 38 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townhome in Village Gardens, Carpinteria - Property Id: 324134 Highly sought townhome in the charming Village Gardens community will be available August 1, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Toro Canyon

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4700 Sandyland Rd
4700 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
828 sqft
Furnished vacation rental, right across the street from the beach. Walk to downtown Carpinteria. Weekly & monthly rentals. Summer is weekly rentals only. Check in and check out date is Saturday. 7 night minimum/maximum.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4980 Sandyland Rd #204
4980 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
4980 Sandyland Rd #204 Available 08/01/20 Condo on the beach! - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for rent at Sunset Shores Condominiums in Carpinteria. Worlds safest beach! Excellent location! Steps away from the beach and parks. Upstairs unit.
Results within 10 miles of Toro Canyon

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East
1430 Laguna
1430 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished short-term rental. The price ranges from 4500 to 7000 per month depending on the season. Please contact us for availabilityLocated in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, this sophisticated 2-bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Laguna
1311 N Salsipuedes St
1311 North Salsipuedes Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
927 sqft
AVAILABLE 2/1/2021 - FULLY FURNISHED - 2/2 PLUS OFFICE - Beautifully Restored Craftsman In Downtown Santa BarbaraExpertly designed and furnished, we're sure you'll enjoy an extended stay soaking up the comforts of this beautifully restored craftsman

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Westside
1222 Gillespie Way
1222 Gillespie Way, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Unfurnished adorable 2 bed/1 bath bungalow on the Westside, blocks from services and restaurants, minutes from downtown, yet still quiet and tranquil. Recently updated with wood floors in LR and it has ample parking off street.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower West
633 W Ortega
633 West Ortega Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1118 sqft
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in downtown Santa Barbara this beautiful quiet townhome is set back well off the street and within a mile of the Santa Barbara's social hub, the Funk Zone, the Beach and the Harbor.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower East
225 E Cota
225 East Cota Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2002 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL. AVAILABLE: SEPTEMBER 1. The Blue Door Retreat is a three story, 2 bed/ 2 bath home located conveniently near downtown Santa Barbara. Blue Door Retreat requires a stay of minimum 30 nights.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Alta Mesa
0000 Santa Fe
0000 Santa Fe Place, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
2377 sqft
PLEASE READ!! FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL ONLY-Longer than 1 month considered - NO SHOWINGS. Currently available Sept 1-Oct 16, then again Jan 4, 2021. Rates vary based on season.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
West Downtown
325 W Figueroa St
325 West Figueroa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
959 sqft
Super charming Santa Barbara cottage, perfectly located to enjoy our wonderful town. Fabulously stylish quality furnishings. Private rear garden. One month minimum. Pets negotiable. AC Fully Furnished. AVAILABLE starting 10/1/2020.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
20 W Junipero St
20 West Junipero Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1036 sqft
Amazing opportunity to own in a trophy downtown location. Featuring a large, +/- 7,405 square foot set in a park like setting with great potential for an ADU. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is +/- 1,036 square feet with a detached garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
622 W. Pedregosa Street, Unit C
622 West Pedregosa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
980 sqft
Westside 2 Bedroom Condo - Available Now - • 2 Bedrooms • 2 Bathrooms • Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms • Fireplace • Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher Included • Washer/Dryer Hook-ups • Water Softener • Deck • 2 Car Garage • One Year

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
1716 Castillo St.
1716 Castillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1250 sqft
Amazing Downtown Location! - Recently renovated home with vaulted ceilings and bonus storage loft centrally located in downtown Santa Barbara. Other amenities include: Large front porch with views of Mission Creek located just across the street.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Beach
164 Por La Mar Circle
164 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
968 sqft
164 Por La Mar Circle Available 08/15/20 This lovely top floor El Escorial Villa is a great place to call home! - This unit has lovely two bedrooms with two bathrooms plus an enjoyable balcony off the master bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
West Beach
821 Cliff Drive - 107 (B)
821 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Beach City is a fully furnished gated community located less than a minute away from Santa Barbara City College, 5 minutes from the beach, and 10 minutes from the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
East Mesa
40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3
40 Oceano Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1207 sqft
One of our most private spaces and the only unit with it's own yard and hot tub! The Oceano is a corner suite complete with a private yard and hot tub overlooking the Pacific Ocean and marina! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath suite on the water is sure
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Toro Canyon, CA

2 bedroom apartments in Toro Canyon are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Toro Canyon near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Toro Canyon that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

