100 PAWNEE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table hot tub

Beautiful home in Topanga. Tastefully remodeled and ready for move in. Three Bedroom,Two Bath large square footage and Private Garden with Portico to enjoy the sun and sea breezes. Lush Landscaping with Fruit trees. Kitchen has large pantry and Breakfast Nook overlooking back yard with lush landscaping and fruit trees. Washer and Dryer in home. Third Bedroom has wet bar with fridge and eating area. Everything you need in community for Country Club living, Full Gym, Pool, Spa, Hiking trails and large club house for enjoying Library, pool table and ping pong! You will be surprised when you arrive to the "Top of Topanga" community and wonder why you didn't know about this wonderful community? 5 minutes to Topanga's new Village Shopping experience and to Malibu and Santa Monica restaurants, beaches and shops. Home can be delivered Furnished at same Lease price.