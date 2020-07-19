5 Circle Drive -D

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

This recently updated and spacious one bedroom one bath second floor end unit apartment has beautiful Tiburon hill views. New paint and hardware on the kitchen cabinets, new sink and faucet along with new plank flooring in the kitchen, entry, hall and bathroom. New carpet in all other rooms. New paint, light fixtures and baseboards throughout the entire unit. The bathroom has an updated vanity. This generously sized unit comes complete with pantry storage and walk in closet in the master bedroom. New stove, door hardware and window coverings will be added soon. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the unit, please contact the Resident Manager Sergey at 415-756-6942. CA DRE #: 01351735 - Bayside Management Rent: $2,095.00 Security Deposit: $3,142.50.



