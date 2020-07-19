All apartments in Tiburon
5 Circle Drive -D
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

5 Circle Drive -D

5 Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5 Circle Drive, Tiburon, CA 94920

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This recently updated and spacious one bedroom one bath second floor end unit apartment has beautiful Tiburon hill views. New paint and hardware on the kitchen cabinets, new sink and faucet along with new plank flooring in the kitchen, entry, hall and bathroom. New carpet in all other rooms. New paint, light fixtures and baseboards throughout the entire unit. The bathroom has an updated vanity. This generously sized unit comes complete with pantry storage and walk in closet in the master bedroom. New stove, door hardware and window coverings will be added soon. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the unit, please contact the Resident Manager Sergey at 415-756-6942. CA DRE #: 01351735 - Bayside Management Rent: $2,095.00 Security Deposit: $3,142.50.

Living Room Area
Dining Area
Dishwasher
Disposal
Refrigerator
Deck(s)
Carport

Community Features:
Covered Parking
Clubhouse
Laundry on Site
Storage Space(s)
Swimming Pool(s)

Utilities:
Paid by Owner: Water, Garbage, Landscape
Paid by Tenant: PG&E, Cable
Type of Heat: Forced Air
Unit features
Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Carport, Heat - gas, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets
12 unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

