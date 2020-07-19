5 Circle Drive -D

Amenities
This recently updated and spacious one bedroom one bath second floor end unit apartment has beautiful Tiburon hill views. New paint and hardware on the kitchen cabinets, new sink and faucet along with new plank flooring in the kitchen, entry, hall and bathroom. New carpet in all other rooms. New paint, light fixtures and baseboards throughout the entire unit. The bathroom has an updated vanity. This generously sized unit comes complete with pantry storage and walk in closet in the master bedroom. New stove, door hardware and window coverings will be added soon. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the unit, please contact the Resident Manager Sergey at 415-756-6942. CA DRE #: 01351735 - Bayside Management Rent: $2,095.00 Security Deposit: $3,142.50.
Living Room Area
Dining Area
Dishwasher
Disposal
Refrigerator
Deck(s)
Carport
Community Features:
Covered Parking
Clubhouse
Laundry on Site
Storage Space(s)
Swimming Pool(s)
Utilities:
Paid by Owner: Water, Garbage, Landscape
Paid by Tenant: PG&E, Cable
Type of Heat: Forced Air
Unit features
Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Carport, Heat - gas, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets
12 unit multi-family home