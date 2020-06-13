58 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Thousand Palms, CA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Thousand Palms that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30680 Robert Road
30680 Robert Road, Thousand Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1619 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Thousand Palms Home - **Coming Soon** Very nice Thousand Palms home with a beautiful spacious back yard! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept, large kitchen, washer and dryer, fireplace, ceiling fans, carpet, 3 car garage, small dogs

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
73905 Elizabeth Dr
73905 Elizabeth Drive, Thousand Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1440 sqft
55+ Community of Tri Palms Estates. Manufactured home that contains 1,440 sq ft and was built in 1984. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Patio for entertaining. 2 Car Garage.
Results within 1 mile of Thousand Palms
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
40825 Starlight Lane
40825 Starlight Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1897 sqft
You don't want to miss this one! This 4 Bedroom Pool Home is located in a large lot with plenty exterior space for your enjoyment.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
36526 Monarch Pass
36526 Monarch Pass, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert 55+ Available October 1, 2020 $2700mo.October $2700 mo.November $2800moDec thru Jan 15 $2900Turnkey Furnished Immaculate St Maartin, Courtyard and private fenced in backyard faces east. Cat or small dog ok.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78225 Estancia Drive
78225 Estancia Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1616 sqft
55+ Available July 1, thru October 30, $1,900 month. 3 month minimum.. Leased Nov 1 thru June 1,2021. Immaculate! Turnkey Cayman model in Sun City Palm Desert.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78945 Champagne Lane
78945 Champagne Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1128 sqft
Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Thousand Palms
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1315 sqft
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1199 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Medici
79090 Avenue 42nd, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1079 sqft
Just off I-10. Recently renovated community with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Many on-site amenities, including a sauna, pool, playground and full gym. Dogs and cats welcomed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28431 Avenida Duquesa
28431 Avenida Duquesa, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1498 sqft
3 Bedroom Pool Home in Panorama Park - This is the one you've been waiting for. This 3 Bedroom home is located in the desirable Panoroma Park in Cathedral City. This home features a spectacular private backyard with a large resort style pool and spa.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
42471 May Pen Rd
42471 May Pen Road, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Residence - Property Id: 299926 Adorable 3 Bd / 2 Ba single family home on quiet residential street.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
1 Unit Available
68443 Paseo Real
68443 Paseo Real, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Cathedral Canyon Country Club - Located in the heart of Cathedral City is this stunning condominium in a gated golf course community. Amenities everywhere plus a clubhouse restaurant! A beautiful 18-hole course with greenbelt nearly everywhere.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Ramon
1 Unit Available
30620 Pauline Avenue
30620 Pauline Avenue, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom Remodeled Pool Home in Cat City! - Resort style backyard is the perfect place to spend our hot summers! Welcome to this splendid remodeled home offered as a long term rental.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
210 Madrid Ave
210 Madrid Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1347 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days Minimum) Monterey CC at its finest! Views Galore!! Enter to a private landscaped gated courtyard, that draws you toward the open and airy living and dining areas. Vaulted ceiling, Open air Atrium.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
81648 Avenida De Baile
81648 Avenida De Baile, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1295 sqft
2 bed - 2 Bath Home in Sun City Shadow Hills, a 55+ Community! Granite kitchen with breakfast bar. There is a dining area and an open great room. The master bedroom is large with room for seating area or desk.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
72781 Fleetwood Cir
72781 Fleetwood Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1223 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAYS Minimum! Welcome to the highly sought after community of Monterrey Sands! This large condo (1200+sq ft) will create a wonderful centerpiece for your vacation. Too many upgrades and amenities to list.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
3 La Cerra Circle
3 La Cerra Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1320 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath 1320 sq. ft. Located on the 9th fairway in a nice cul-de-sac close to the main entrance. Pool just one unit away and just a block away from the clubhouse. Open floor plan with great natural light and courtyard entry.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
77723 Calle Las Brisas
77723 Calle Las Brisas South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1536 sqft
Pool Home offered for Long-Term Lease or Sale. Mountain Views! 2BR plus Den (den could be used as a 3rd BR since it has doors and a closet). Large Master Suite. 2-car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
19 Ensenada Lane
19 Ensenada Lane, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1992 sqft
Amazing, Upgraded 3B/3b, approx. 2,000 sq. ft. Beautiful Panoramic Mountain Views to the South and the West. Incrediblle entertaining yard that over looks a green belt which allows unobstructed Mountain Views.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
81441 Avenida Gonzalez
81441 Avenida Gonzalez, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2351 sqft
This move in ready 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers over 2300 square ft of living space. This home has an open concept , Kitchen and Dining area are both open to the living area. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and large bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
45144 Big Canyon Street
45144 Big Canyon Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1981 sqft
Available after July 5, 2020 for long term rental of 6 or more months. This decorator-furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is sure to be in high demand. You'll feel right at home in this inviting home.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
41655 Navarre Court
41655 Navarre Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1514 sqft
Great central Palm Desert location within the gated community of Casablanca. Light and open with high ceilings with tasteful prior updates to kitchens and baths. Open green area beyond enclosed back patio. Garage parking accommodates 2 cars.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78988 Alliance Way
78988 Alliance Way, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2907 sqft
New lease opportunity ready for the 2020/2021 season. This beautiful 3BD/3BA home is nestled inside Sun City Palm Desert. Inside you'll find over 2900 sqft of living space that has been meticulously maintained.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Thousand Palms, CA

Finding an apartment in Thousand Palms that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

