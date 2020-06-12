/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:11 AM
163 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Thousand Palms, CA
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
73905 Elizabeth Dr
73905 Elizabeth Drive, Thousand Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1440 sqft
55+ Community of Tri Palms Estates. Manufactured home that contains 1,440 sq ft and was built in 1984. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Patio for entertaining. 2 Car Garage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Tri Palm Estates and Country Club
1 Unit Available
33140 Laredo Circle
33140 Laredo Circle, Thousand Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
2 Bed 55+ Mobile Home with Huge Backyard - **55+ Senior Community** 2 Bed manufactured home in a spacious lot in Tri-Palms is the perfect place to call home! This 2 bedroom home features a spacious interior layout with two living areas and each
Results within 1 mile of Thousand Palms
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
89 Augusta Drive
89 Augusta Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1620 sqft
Available for 2021 Season January, February, March, April. Breathtaking San Jacinto Mountain and Westin Mission Hills Pete Dye Golf Course View located behind the gates of Mission Hills East.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
77888 Woodhaven Drive
77888 Woodhaven Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1348 sqft
Fantastic 2bd/2ba getaway for short term or seasonal rental overlooking the 11th fairway. Woodhaven CC offers clubhouse facilites, 18-hole golf course, tennis and community pools. Available now until Jan 1. Rates vary.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
38533 Nasturtium Way
38533 Nasturtium Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1555 sqft
For Rent in Palm Valley Country Club: Turnkey Furnished Townhouse available for long term lease . Enjoy the breathtaking south west views of the mountains, pond. pool and golf course from balcony and patio. Steps from the pool and BBQ.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37550 Eveningside Road
37550 Eveningside Road, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1304 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - Waterford. Located a short walk to the Mountain View Clubhouse this home has an east facing rear yard with an extended salt finished patio and lush desert landscaping.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
35859 Rosemont Drive
35859 Rosemont Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1858 sqft
Montego Model. Tastefully furnished. This immaculate greatroom home has a spacious southwest facing rear yard w/an extended patio, alumawood patio cover & desert landscaping.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78481 Hampshire Avenue
78481 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1110 sqft
The perfect house for the discerning couple or single. Highly upgraded and well maintained Pasadena model. Classy furnishings throughout.With porcelain plank tile, stainless appliances and freshly painted.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
271 Calle Siempre
271 Calle Siempre, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1270 sqft
Call Now!! Available April 1st! Welcome to the private gated community of Spanish Walk! This Development is very conveniently located close to the freeway as well as shopping, dining, nightclubs...
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78370 Willowrich Drive
78370 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1548 sqft
On the golf course. Opal model with views galore. The perfect unit for a single or couple.New tile and carpet.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78410 Winsford Circle
78410 Winsford Circle, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1172 sqft
Bright and Super Clean 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathrooms with plenty of sun exposure in backyard. The home is nicely equipped and located in a quiet area very close to shopping, restaurants and quick access to most areas of interest.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
77676 Woodhaven Drive
77676 Woodhaven Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Available now until December 2020 this elegantly furnished home is move-in ready for summer & fall. New flooring, paint and an updated kitchen this home is ready for a 6 month tenant to enjoy.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78715 Yellen Drive
78715 Yellen Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - A 55+ Community -EXPANDED Popular Morocco (2 SUITES+DEN+ 2.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78448 Desert Willow Drive
78448 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1548 sqft
Summer Rate Special of $2950 per month now through October 2020 with minimum 30 day lease term.The 2020/2021 seasonal rate is $3950.Rental rates decrease with longer lease. Please call for details.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37358 Westridge Avenue
37358 Westridge Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Leased Jan-Mar 2020, Nov-Dec 2020, and Jan-Apr 2021. Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey-furnished Gorham model on a corner lot. Enter through a beautiful leaded-glass front door. 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. 1187sf.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Desert Falls
1 Unit Available
252 Desert Falls Drive Drive
252 Desert Falls Drive East, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1330 sqft
Fabulous Desert Falls single story villa at it's BEST! Secluded elevated location overlooking mountains and greenbelt. This contemporary desert chic 2 bed/2 ba villa is perfect for any vacation! All new furnishings throughout, open and bright.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
38635 Dahlia Way
38635 Dahila Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1549 sqft
Low summer rate, $2,750/month. Absolutely wonderful condo in Palm Valley Country Club! Two bedrooms plus den, two baths Palm plan. Master suite has king bed, flat screen tv and full bath, guest bedroom has two double beds and 3/4 bath.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78945 Champagne Lane
78945 Champagne Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1128 sqft
Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
41820 E Woodhaven Dr Drive
41820 Woodhaven Drive East, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1392 sqft
Home is leased Feb and Mar 2020. Have fun all other times!!! Have a wonderful winter season in the Coachella Valley - so close to golf courses, dining, tennis, and the fun events of the Valley.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
41368 Woodhaven Drive
41368 Woodhaven Drive East, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1808 sqft
Seasonal rate. Wonderful condo in desirable Woodhaven Country Club, close to Tennis Gardens, shopping and freeway. Delightful 2 bedrooms plus den and 3 baths. Bedroom on the first floor has queen bed, tv and private full bath.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
38645 Dahlia Way
38645 Dahila Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1549 sqft
Available for summer months for $2,500/mo. Adorable condo with absolutely gorgeous views! Available for monthly or seasonal. Very cute, clean and comfortable 2 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath condo in the popular Palm Valley Country Club.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
38324 Sunny Days Drive
38324 Sunny Days Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1527 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - Adorable remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home with DEN and with lovely lake view! Porcelain ''wood like'' tile throughout except for bedrooms.
Similar Pages
Thousand Palms 2 BedroomsThousand Palms 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThousand Palms Apartments with Balcony
Thousand Palms Apartments with GarageThousand Palms Apartments with ParkingThousand Palms Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CA
Calimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA