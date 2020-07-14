All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Casa Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Casa Oaks

Open Now until 5pm
2088 W Hillcrest Dr · (805) 262-9463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit C100 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit A203 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit C205 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit C107 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casa Oaks.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales. With Ventura Freeway 101 just minutes away, getting around town will be a breeze.\n\nCasa Oaks Apartments is proud to offer three amazing floor plans consisting of studio, one, and two bedroom homes. Our residences were designed with your comfort in mind and feature a balcony or patio, central air conditioning, and full-size kitchens with stainless steel dishwashers. Select homes have fireplaces and dual master bedrooms. Pets are family too so make sure you bring them along.\n\nExplore all of the community amenities at your disposal as a resident of Casa Oaks Apartments. Take a refreshing dip in our shimmering swimming pool, stroll along one of the nearby walking trails, or finish those daily chores with our helpful laundry facility. Feel comfortable knowing that our professional on-site management is always there for you. Give us a call to schedule your personal your today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casa Oaks have any available units?
Casa Oaks has 4 units available starting at $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does Casa Oaks have?
Some of Casa Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Casa Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Casa Oaks offer parking?
No, Casa Oaks does not offer parking.
Does Casa Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Casa Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Casa Oaks has a pool.
Does Casa Oaks have accessible units?
No, Casa Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Casa Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Casa Oaks has units with dishwashers.
