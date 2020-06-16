896 Bright Star Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute Wildwood, single story, 4+2 with new appliances, paint and flooring. Newer HVAC, nice private backyard with a real lawn! Walk to Wildflower Park, Wildwood Elementary and acres of hiking and biking.