896 Bright Star Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Wildwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute Wildwood, single story, 4+2 with new appliances, paint and flooring. Newer HVAC, nice private backyard with a real lawn! Walk to Wildflower Park, Wildwood Elementary and acres of hiking and biking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
