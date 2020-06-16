All apartments in Thousand Oaks
896 Bright Star Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

896 Bright Star Street

896 Bright Star Street · No Longer Available
Location

896 Bright Star Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Cute Wildwood, single story, 4+2 with new appliances, paint and flooring. Newer HVAC, nice private backyard with a real lawn! Walk to Wildflower Park, Wildwood Elementary and acres of hiking and biking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 896 Bright Star Street have any available units?
896 Bright Star Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 896 Bright Star Street have?
Some of 896 Bright Star Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 896 Bright Star Street currently offering any rent specials?
896 Bright Star Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 896 Bright Star Street pet-friendly?
No, 896 Bright Star Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 896 Bright Star Street offer parking?
Yes, 896 Bright Star Street does offer parking.
Does 896 Bright Star Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 896 Bright Star Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 896 Bright Star Street have a pool?
No, 896 Bright Star Street does not have a pool.
Does 896 Bright Star Street have accessible units?
No, 896 Bright Star Street does not have accessible units.
Does 896 Bright Star Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 896 Bright Star Street has units with dishwashers.
