All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 807 Masterson Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
807 Masterson Dr
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

807 Masterson Dr

807 Masterson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Central Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

807 Masterson Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House for Rent in Thousand Oaks - Property Id: 147314

A two-story home
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms
Large front balcony
A fireplace
House recently renovated
Large backyard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147314p
Property Id 147314

(RLNE5092535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Masterson Dr have any available units?
807 Masterson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Masterson Dr have?
Some of 807 Masterson Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Masterson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
807 Masterson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Masterson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Masterson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 807 Masterson Dr offer parking?
No, 807 Masterson Dr does not offer parking.
Does 807 Masterson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Masterson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Masterson Dr have a pool?
No, 807 Masterson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 807 Masterson Dr have accessible units?
No, 807 Masterson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Masterson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Masterson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 Bedroom ApartmentsThousand Oaks 2 Bedroom Apartments
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons