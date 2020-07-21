Rent Calculator
807 Masterson Dr
807 Masterson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
807 Masterson Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House for Rent in Thousand Oaks - Property Id: 147314
A two-story home
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms
Large front balcony
A fireplace
House recently renovated
Large backyard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147314p
Property Id 147314
(RLNE5092535)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 Masterson Dr have any available units?
807 Masterson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Thousand Oaks, CA
.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Thousand Oaks Rent Report
.
What amenities does 807 Masterson Dr have?
Some of 807 Masterson Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 807 Masterson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
807 Masterson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Masterson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Masterson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 807 Masterson Dr offer parking?
No, 807 Masterson Dr does not offer parking.
Does 807 Masterson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Masterson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Masterson Dr have a pool?
No, 807 Masterson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 807 Masterson Dr have accessible units?
No, 807 Masterson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Masterson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Masterson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
