788 Tennis Club Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Elegant 2+2 Condo in Thousand Oaks - This Condo is an adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom town home with upgrades including java cabinetry throughout, granite counters, black appliances and upgraded flooring. It includes an attached 2-car garage, separate laundry room and a large private courtyard for entertaining. The community also includes a tennis court, pool, spa and recreation center with fitness area. Walking distance to The Oaks Mall for an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment. Please call Utopia Management Directly at 805-367-4266 to schedule showing times.



