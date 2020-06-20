All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 788 Tennis Club Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
788 Tennis Club Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

788 Tennis Club Lane

788 Tennis Club Ln · (805) 395-9999 ext. 1182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Central Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

788 Tennis Club Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 788 Tennis Club Lane · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Elegant 2+2 Condo in Thousand Oaks - This Condo is an adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom town home with upgrades including java cabinetry throughout, granite counters, black appliances and upgraded flooring. It includes an attached 2-car garage, separate laundry room and a large private courtyard for entertaining. The community also includes a tennis court, pool, spa and recreation center with fitness area. Walking distance to The Oaks Mall for an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment. Please call Utopia Management Directly at 805-367-4266 to schedule showing times.

(RLNE5811065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 788 Tennis Club Lane have any available units?
788 Tennis Club Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 788 Tennis Club Lane have?
Some of 788 Tennis Club Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 788 Tennis Club Lane currently offering any rent specials?
788 Tennis Club Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 788 Tennis Club Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 788 Tennis Club Lane is pet friendly.
Does 788 Tennis Club Lane offer parking?
Yes, 788 Tennis Club Lane does offer parking.
Does 788 Tennis Club Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 788 Tennis Club Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 788 Tennis Club Lane have a pool?
Yes, 788 Tennis Club Lane has a pool.
Does 788 Tennis Club Lane have accessible units?
No, 788 Tennis Club Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 788 Tennis Club Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 788 Tennis Club Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 788 Tennis Club Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity