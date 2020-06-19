All apartments in Thousand Oaks
77 N Conejo School Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 PM

77 N Conejo School Road

77 N Conejo School Rd · (805) 660-2383
Location

77 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Brand New Luxury Apartments in the heart of Downtown Thousand Oaks! The ultimate lifestyle with superlative amenities and features. Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, single-story apartments with washer & dryers in each unit. Large Chef's Kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances and refrigerator included. Quality laminate wood flooring in living areas and plush carpets in Bedrooms. Secure Building with underground gated garage and elevator to apartment floors. Luxurious community courtyard, outdoor deck with Fire-Pit and BBQ's. Building amenities include state of the art GYM and Fitness room, Recreational room w Pool Table, TV & coffee bar, Pet friendly with dog run and dog wash area. Located in the midst of everything we love about Thousand Oaks: Mountain views, dining, shopping, and entertainment, all just steps from your door including The Lakes, The Civic Arts Plaza and more! Offering several floor plans, options include 1 bedroom or 2 bedroom units with various pricing. Contact us for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 N Conejo School Road have any available units?
77 N Conejo School Road has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 N Conejo School Road have?
Some of 77 N Conejo School Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 N Conejo School Road currently offering any rent specials?
77 N Conejo School Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 N Conejo School Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 N Conejo School Road is pet friendly.
Does 77 N Conejo School Road offer parking?
Yes, 77 N Conejo School Road does offer parking.
Does 77 N Conejo School Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 N Conejo School Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 N Conejo School Road have a pool?
No, 77 N Conejo School Road does not have a pool.
Does 77 N Conejo School Road have accessible units?
No, 77 N Conejo School Road does not have accessible units.
Does 77 N Conejo School Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 N Conejo School Road does not have units with dishwashers.
