77 N Conejo School Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage

Brand New Luxury Apartments in the heart of Downtown Thousand Oaks! The ultimate lifestyle with superlative amenities and features. Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, single-story apartments with washer & dryers in each unit. Large Chef's Kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances and refrigerator included. Quality laminate wood flooring in living areas and plush carpets in Bedrooms. Secure Building with underground gated garage and elevator to apartment floors. Luxurious community courtyard, outdoor deck with Fire-Pit and BBQ's. Building amenities include state of the art GYM and Fitness room, Recreational room w Pool Table, TV & coffee bar, Pet friendly with dog run and dog wash area. Located in the midst of everything we love about Thousand Oaks: Mountain views, dining, shopping, and entertainment, all just steps from your door including The Lakes, The Civic Arts Plaza and more! Offering several floor plans, options include 1 bedroom or 2 bedroom units with various pricing. Contact us for details.