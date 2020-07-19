723 Coral Ridge Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Majestic Oaks 2 story home Nestled in a Westlake Village Gate Community; Features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms with New Laminate Flooring, a 3 car garage, a formal dining area, and large family rooms. Warm touches can be found throughout the home, including: a spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter-tops, high ceilings & 2 fireplaces. Spacious Master bedroom suite includes a walk in closet, full shower bathroom w/ dual sinks, bidet and vanity. Addt'l bedrooms include formal Jack and Jill bedrooms, large rear bedroom + Den. The home's spacious backyard enhances it's already private enjoyment.