657 Via Vista

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Incredible, highly customized Treasures home w/ 3+2 upstairs, 1+1+study down! Beautiful upgraded Yunkers wood floors, travertine & limestone throughout. Vaulted ceilings, gracious plantation shutters, & open floor plan makes this executive home move-in perfect! Gourmet kitchen w/ tons of cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, upgraded stainless appliances (including refrigerator) large island, eating area that opens to large family room & fireplace! Huge entertainment private yard that backsto open space, w/ large pool, spa, fire pit, & BBQ island. Drought resistant landscaping in front & back. All baths have highly upgraded fixtures, mirrors, stone & cabinets. Master has new customized shower, & 2 walk in closets!