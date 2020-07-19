All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

657 Via Vista

657 Via Vista · No Longer Available
Location

657 Via Vista, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Incredible, highly customized Treasures home w/ 3+2 upstairs, 1+1+study down! Beautiful upgraded Yunkers wood floors, travertine & limestone throughout. Vaulted ceilings, gracious plantation shutters, & open floor plan makes this executive home move-in perfect! Gourmet kitchen w/ tons of cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, upgraded stainless appliances (including refrigerator) large island, eating area that opens to large family room & fireplace! Huge entertainment private yard that backsto open space, w/ large pool, spa, fire pit, & BBQ island. Drought resistant landscaping in front & back. All baths have highly upgraded fixtures, mirrors, stone & cabinets. Master has new customized shower, & 2 walk in closets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Via Vista have any available units?
657 Via Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 Via Vista have?
Some of 657 Via Vista's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Via Vista currently offering any rent specials?
657 Via Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Via Vista pet-friendly?
No, 657 Via Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 657 Via Vista offer parking?
Yes, 657 Via Vista offers parking.
Does 657 Via Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 Via Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Via Vista have a pool?
Yes, 657 Via Vista has a pool.
Does 657 Via Vista have accessible units?
No, 657 Via Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Via Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 657 Via Vista has units with dishwashers.
