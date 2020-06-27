611 White Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly & tasetfully remodeled Greenmeadow 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome. Great location and schools, private back patio adjacent to large grassy knoll with attached two car garage & washer/dryer hook ups. Newer kitchen w/stainless appliances including refrigerator. Recently installed bathroom vanities, fixtures & light colored granite counter tops. Newer carpeting and tile accentuate the spacious floor plan and cathedral ceilings. Close to 101 fwy and the Oaks Mall. Submit on pets please.