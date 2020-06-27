All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 611 White Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
611 White Oak Lane
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

611 White Oak Lane

611 White Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

611 White Oak Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Ventu Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly & tasetfully remodeled Greenmeadow 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome. Great location and schools, private back patio adjacent to large grassy knoll with attached two car garage & washer/dryer hook ups. Newer kitchen w/stainless appliances including refrigerator. Recently installed bathroom vanities, fixtures & light colored granite counter tops. Newer carpeting and tile accentuate the spacious floor plan and cathedral ceilings. Close to 101 fwy and the Oaks Mall. Submit on pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 White Oak Lane have any available units?
611 White Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 White Oak Lane have?
Some of 611 White Oak Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 White Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
611 White Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 White Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 White Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 611 White Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 611 White Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 611 White Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 White Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 White Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 611 White Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 611 White Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 611 White Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 611 White Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 White Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons