All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 60 Via El Toro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
60 Via El Toro
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:48 AM

60 Via El Toro

60 N via El Toro · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

60 N via El Toro, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Dos Vientos 4 bedroom and 4 bath for lease. Excellent floor plan with one bedroom and one full bath down and beautiful loft up stairs. There is also a working station on the 2nd floor. Big backyard with large stamped concrete patio, Gourmet Kitchen w/refinished cabinets, large center island, breakfast bar, granite counters & upgraded GE Monogram stainless appliances. Formal Dining Room w/Butler\'s Pantry. Separate Living Room w/fireplace. Beautiful refinished wood flooring & designer carpet. Master bedroom includes retreat/sitting area, private balcony & incredible mountain/valley Views. Master bath features travertine flooring, separate vanities, make-up vanity, large walk-in shower, soaking tub & large walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Via El Toro have any available units?
60 Via El Toro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Via El Toro have?
Some of 60 Via El Toro's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Via El Toro currently offering any rent specials?
60 Via El Toro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Via El Toro pet-friendly?
No, 60 Via El Toro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 60 Via El Toro offer parking?
No, 60 Via El Toro does not offer parking.
Does 60 Via El Toro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Via El Toro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Via El Toro have a pool?
No, 60 Via El Toro does not have a pool.
Does 60 Via El Toro have accessible units?
No, 60 Via El Toro does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Via El Toro have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Via El Toro does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons