60 Via El Toro

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Dos Vientos 4 bedroom and 4 bath for lease. Excellent floor plan with one bedroom and one full bath down and beautiful loft up stairs. There is also a working station on the 2nd floor. Big backyard with large stamped concrete patio, Gourmet Kitchen w/refinished cabinets, large center island, breakfast bar, granite counters & upgraded GE Monogram stainless appliances. Formal Dining Room w/Butler\'s Pantry. Separate Living Room w/fireplace. Beautiful refinished wood flooring & designer carpet. Master bedroom includes retreat/sitting area, private balcony & incredible mountain/valley Views. Master bath features travertine flooring, separate vanities, make-up vanity, large walk-in shower, soaking tub & large walk-in closet.