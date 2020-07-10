All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated November 24 2019 at 2:18 AM

5612 Glenhaven Circle

5612 Glenhaven Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5612 Glenhaven Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Braemar North Ranch Townhome. This Dorsey Model is one of the more popular floorplans. The entry way is private and protected with a small porch area. From the foyer, the open living concept includes the causal living room with French doors to the outside patio and a dual fireplace shared with an office/den area plus a large dining room. To the left of the entry is the kitchen, open to a breakfast room and a pantry. Next to the kitchen is the indoor laundry room. The half bath is by the staircase that leads to the master bedroom with ensuite with separate tub and shower and walk in closet. The second bedroom, upstairs, is large with its own bathroom and large closets. Between the master suite and second bedroom is the loft area, with large sky light, that has the possibility of the third bedroom. The lovely patio is covered with pavers & is quite spacious w/ room to entertain & private. Located on a culdesac, not far from the community pool & spa, near a great community park & notfar from shopping. The owners have been diligent in maintaining this home as one can see in the two car attached garage. Call Irma at Dilbeck 805-657-6278 CaLic 00807961

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 Glenhaven Circle have any available units?
5612 Glenhaven Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 5612 Glenhaven Circle have?
Some of 5612 Glenhaven Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 Glenhaven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5612 Glenhaven Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 Glenhaven Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5612 Glenhaven Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 5612 Glenhaven Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5612 Glenhaven Circle offers parking.
Does 5612 Glenhaven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 Glenhaven Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 Glenhaven Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5612 Glenhaven Circle has a pool.
Does 5612 Glenhaven Circle have accessible units?
No, 5612 Glenhaven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 Glenhaven Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5612 Glenhaven Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

