5612 Glenhaven Circle

Braemar North Ranch Townhome. This Dorsey Model is one of the more popular floorplans. The entry way is private and protected with a small porch area. From the foyer, the open living concept includes the causal living room with French doors to the outside patio and a dual fireplace shared with an office/den area plus a large dining room. To the left of the entry is the kitchen, open to a breakfast room and a pantry. Next to the kitchen is the indoor laundry room. The half bath is by the staircase that leads to the master bedroom with ensuite with separate tub and shower and walk in closet. The second bedroom, upstairs, is large with its own bathroom and large closets. Between the master suite and second bedroom is the loft area, with large sky light, that has the possibility of the third bedroom. The lovely patio is covered with pavers & is quite spacious w/ room to entertain & private. Located on a culdesac, not far from the community pool & spa, near a great community park & notfar from shopping. The owners have been diligent in maintaining this home as one can see in the two car attached garage. Call Irma at Dilbeck 805-657-6278 CaLic 00807961