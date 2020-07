Amenities

granite counters fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters Property Amenities

This home was built in 1999 and has recently been painted with new carpeting. This spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bath home is 2860 square feet with open family room, kitchen and morning room, granite countertops, open living room dining room with fireplace. The upstairs features four bedrooms and three baths. This is located on a quiet street close to award winning schools and shopping Don't miss out on this great property.