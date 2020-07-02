All apartments in Thousand Oaks
552 Highview St
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

552 Highview St

552 Highview Street · No Longer Available
Location

552 Highview Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home in Newbury Park - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home is located on a 6,600 sqft lot. It features large living and family with open floorplan. This home has just been updated with new tile, carpet and fresh paint! There is an indoor laundry room (washer and dryer are not provided.) Private rear yard backs to open space - no rear neighbors. Attached 2-car garage. Clean and ready for immediate move-in. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please.

(RLNE5677391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 Highview St have any available units?
552 Highview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 Highview St have?
Some of 552 Highview St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 Highview St currently offering any rent specials?
552 Highview St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 Highview St pet-friendly?
Yes, 552 Highview St is pet friendly.
Does 552 Highview St offer parking?
Yes, 552 Highview St offers parking.
Does 552 Highview St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 552 Highview St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 Highview St have a pool?
No, 552 Highview St does not have a pool.
Does 552 Highview St have accessible units?
No, 552 Highview St does not have accessible units.
Does 552 Highview St have units with dishwashers?
No, 552 Highview St does not have units with dishwashers.

