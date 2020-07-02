552 Highview St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home in Newbury Park - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home is located on a 6,600 sqft lot. It features large living and family with open floorplan. This home has just been updated with new tile, carpet and fresh paint! There is an indoor laundry room (washer and dryer are not provided.) Private rear yard backs to open space - no rear neighbors. Attached 2-car garage. Clean and ready for immediate move-in. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please.



(RLNE5677391)