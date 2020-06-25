5249 via Capote, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 Dos Vientos
Amenities
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This home features 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and a huge bonus room. The spacious master is located on the first floor with dual china basins, dual walk in closets an oversized tub and a separate oversized shower. The large bed chamber
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
