Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:58 AM

5249 Via Capote

5249 via Capote · No Longer Available
Location

5249 via Capote, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This home features 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and a huge bonus room. The spacious master is located on the first floor with dual china basins, dual walk in closets an oversized tub and a separate oversized shower. The large bed chamber

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5249 Via Capote have any available units?
5249 Via Capote doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 5249 Via Capote currently offering any rent specials?
5249 Via Capote is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5249 Via Capote pet-friendly?
No, 5249 Via Capote is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 5249 Via Capote offer parking?
No, 5249 Via Capote does not offer parking.
Does 5249 Via Capote have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5249 Via Capote does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5249 Via Capote have a pool?
No, 5249 Via Capote does not have a pool.
Does 5249 Via Capote have accessible units?
No, 5249 Via Capote does not have accessible units.
Does 5249 Via Capote have units with dishwashers?
No, 5249 Via Capote does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5249 Via Capote have units with air conditioning?
No, 5249 Via Capote does not have units with air conditioning.
