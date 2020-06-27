All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:15 AM

5053 Via Camino

5053 via Camino · No Longer Available
Thousand Oaks
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5053 via Camino, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Centrally located in Dos Vientos, this is a great family rental home. Located on a cul-de-sac, the property is central to hiking trails, the Dos Vientos Community park, the Town Center, as well as the highly regarded Sycamore Canyon K-8 school. Light and bright, the downstairs features a fabulous open floor-plan, with a full bedroom/bathroom, as well as an office with builtin bookshelves. The large kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and opens up to the spacious family room. Upstairs has a large master suite, huge bathroom with with duel vanities, separate tub and shower, and a huge walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms are connected via the Jack and Jill bathroom. The backyard is nicely landscaped with plenty of room for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 Via Camino have any available units?
5053 Via Camino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 5053 Via Camino have?
Some of 5053 Via Camino's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 Via Camino currently offering any rent specials?
5053 Via Camino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 Via Camino pet-friendly?
No, 5053 Via Camino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 5053 Via Camino offer parking?
No, 5053 Via Camino does not offer parking.
Does 5053 Via Camino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5053 Via Camino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 Via Camino have a pool?
No, 5053 Via Camino does not have a pool.
Does 5053 Via Camino have accessible units?
No, 5053 Via Camino does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 Via Camino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 Via Camino has units with dishwashers.
