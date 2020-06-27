5053 Via Camino

Amenities
Centrally located in Dos Vientos, this is a great family rental home. Located on a cul-de-sac, the property is central to hiking trails, the Dos Vientos Community park, the Town Center, as well as the highly regarded Sycamore Canyon K-8 school. Light and bright, the downstairs features a fabulous open floor-plan, with a full bedroom/bathroom, as well as an office with builtin bookshelves. The large kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and opens up to the spacious family room. Upstairs has a large master suite, huge bathroom with with duel vanities, separate tub and shower, and a huge walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms are connected via the Jack and Jill bathroom. The backyard is nicely landscaped with plenty of room for entertaining.