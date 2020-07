Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful single story single family home in Dos Vientos. Freshly painted with wood and tile flooring. Granite countertops is kitchen and bathrooms. Plantation shutters. Large grassy backyard with covered patio. schools. Quiet and desirable neighborhood with excellent schools. 4th bedroom is configured as an office but can be used as bedroom. Home will be vacant and ready on June 16.