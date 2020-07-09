All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 4586 Via Laguna.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
4586 Via Laguna
Last updated January 11 2020 at 9:07 PM

4586 Via Laguna

4586 via Laguna · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4586 via Laguna, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This La Cresta home features gorgeous views that will draw you outside to this perfect location with a sweeping view of the Santa Monica Mountains, .The backyard features covered patio, BBQ, and VIEWS! La Cresta's Plan 2 features 4 or 5 bedrooms, office, and bonus play room off of one of the secondary bedrooms. Master bedroom and bath conveniently located downstairs, Office or possible bedroom #5 is also downstairs. Gorgeous hardwood flooring downstairs. Island Kitchen with granite counters andcustom backsplash, stainless appliances and maple cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4586 Via Laguna have any available units?
4586 Via Laguna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4586 Via Laguna have?
Some of 4586 Via Laguna's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4586 Via Laguna currently offering any rent specials?
4586 Via Laguna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4586 Via Laguna pet-friendly?
No, 4586 Via Laguna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 4586 Via Laguna offer parking?
No, 4586 Via Laguna does not offer parking.
Does 4586 Via Laguna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4586 Via Laguna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4586 Via Laguna have a pool?
No, 4586 Via Laguna does not have a pool.
Does 4586 Via Laguna have accessible units?
No, 4586 Via Laguna does not have accessible units.
Does 4586 Via Laguna have units with dishwashers?
No, 4586 Via Laguna does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons