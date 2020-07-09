4586 Via Laguna

Amenities

This La Cresta home features gorgeous views that will draw you outside to this perfect location with a sweeping view of the Santa Monica Mountains, .The backyard features covered patio, BBQ, and VIEWS! La Cresta's Plan 2 features 4 or 5 bedrooms, office, and bonus play room off of one of the secondary bedrooms. Master bedroom and bath conveniently located downstairs, Office or possible bedroom #5 is also downstairs. Gorgeous hardwood flooring downstairs. Island Kitchen with granite counters andcustom backsplash, stainless appliances and maple cabinetry.