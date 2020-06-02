All apartments in Thousand Oaks
4249 Dan Wood Drive

4249 Dan Wood Drive
Location

4249 Dan Wood Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stylish and spacious townhome in the heart of North Ranch. 3BR, 2 1/2 baths, app. 2572 SF (per assessor). Open floorplan with great flow, 2 story volume ceiling in living room with light filled windows. Family room with fireplace, updated kitchen, large master suite. Newer wood flooring in living room and dining area, 2 car garage with direct entry, entertainer's patio with gazebo, tons of storage. Great pool / spa / common area, short walk to a beautiful park. Washer / dryer / fridge / included (w/o warranty). Enjoy the best of the Westlake Village lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4249 Dan Wood Drive have any available units?
4249 Dan Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4249 Dan Wood Drive have?
Some of 4249 Dan Wood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4249 Dan Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4249 Dan Wood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4249 Dan Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4249 Dan Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 4249 Dan Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4249 Dan Wood Drive does offer parking.
Does 4249 Dan Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4249 Dan Wood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4249 Dan Wood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4249 Dan Wood Drive has a pool.
Does 4249 Dan Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4249 Dan Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4249 Dan Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4249 Dan Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
