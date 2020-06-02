4249 Dan Wood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Stylish and spacious townhome in the heart of North Ranch. 3BR, 2 1/2 baths, app. 2572 SF (per assessor). Open floorplan with great flow, 2 story volume ceiling in living room with light filled windows. Family room with fireplace, updated kitchen, large master suite. Newer wood flooring in living room and dining area, 2 car garage with direct entry, entertainer's patio with gazebo, tons of storage. Great pool / spa / common area, short walk to a beautiful park. Washer / dryer / fridge / included (w/o warranty). Enjoy the best of the Westlake Village lifestyle.