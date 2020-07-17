42 via Ricardo, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 Dos Vientos
Amazing home in Dos Vientos ! Gourmet kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Wood and tile flooring, one bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Upstairs laundry. Backyard has a fantastic view and built in BBQ..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42 Via Ricardo have any available units?
42 Via Ricardo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.