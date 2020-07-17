All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:16 AM

42 Via Ricardo

42 via Ricardo · No Longer Available
Location

42 via Ricardo, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Amazing home in Dos Vientos ! Gourmet kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Wood and tile flooring, one bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Upstairs laundry. Backyard has a fantastic view and built in BBQ..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Via Ricardo have any available units?
42 Via Ricardo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 42 Via Ricardo currently offering any rent specials?
42 Via Ricardo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Via Ricardo pet-friendly?
No, 42 Via Ricardo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 42 Via Ricardo offer parking?
No, 42 Via Ricardo does not offer parking.
Does 42 Via Ricardo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Via Ricardo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Via Ricardo have a pool?
No, 42 Via Ricardo does not have a pool.
Does 42 Via Ricardo have accessible units?
No, 42 Via Ricardo does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Via Ricardo have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Via Ricardo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Via Ricardo have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Via Ricardo does not have units with air conditioning.
