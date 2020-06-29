3990 Mayfield Street

Amenities

Highly upgraded, private with views, 3 bedroom 2 bath Dutch Haven home on one of the most desirable streets in Newbury Park. Open gourmet kitchen with newer custom cabinetry, granite counters, Viking/stainless state of the art appliances. Kitchen is open the family room with vaulted ceilings and a stack stone fireplace. There is engineered wood throughout the entry, kitchen, and family room. Crown molding and recessed lighting. Custom blinds on the bedroom windows and travertine tiled bathrooms. Landscaped backyard with covered patio and built in Bar-B-Que. Highly sought after neighborhood close to great schools, parks, and shopping.