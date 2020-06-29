All apartments in Thousand Oaks
3990 Mayfield Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:09 AM

3990 Mayfield Street

3990 Mayfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3990 Mayfield Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Highly upgraded, private with views, 3 bedroom 2 bath Dutch Haven home on one of the most desirable streets in Newbury Park. Open gourmet kitchen with newer custom cabinetry, granite counters, Viking/stainless state of the art appliances. Kitchen is open the family room with vaulted ceilings and a stack stone fireplace. There is engineered wood throughout the entry, kitchen, and family room. Crown molding and recessed lighting. Custom blinds on the bedroom windows and travertine tiled bathrooms. Landscaped backyard with covered patio and built in Bar-B-Que. Highly sought after neighborhood close to great schools, parks, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3990 Mayfield Street have any available units?
3990 Mayfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3990 Mayfield Street have?
Some of 3990 Mayfield Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3990 Mayfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
3990 Mayfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3990 Mayfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 3990 Mayfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3990 Mayfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 3990 Mayfield Street offers parking.
Does 3990 Mayfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3990 Mayfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3990 Mayfield Street have a pool?
No, 3990 Mayfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 3990 Mayfield Street have accessible units?
No, 3990 Mayfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3990 Mayfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3990 Mayfield Street has units with dishwashers.
