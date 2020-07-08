All apartments in Thousand Oaks
390 Eric Place

Location

390 Eric Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous newer, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths town home at the Villas at Westlake. Private front yard that faces beautiful views of the hills. High ceilings, recessed lighting, wood floors, stone tile and carpet flooring throughout. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Eat in kitchen, island with room for stools, and open to the family room, not to mention the separate living room (with fireplace!) There is a powder room downstairs for guests and a laundry room upstairs with tons of cabinets. Plantation shutters throughout. All bedrooms are upstairs and all rooms have ceiling fans (even the family and living rooms). The master bedroom has a big walk in closet, along with its stunning bath equipped with both a sunken tub and stall shower (and a separate room for the toilet). There is an attached two car garage, association pool and close to hiking trails, retail and freeways. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Eric Place have any available units?
390 Eric Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 Eric Place have?
Some of 390 Eric Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Eric Place currently offering any rent specials?
390 Eric Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Eric Place pet-friendly?
No, 390 Eric Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 390 Eric Place offer parking?
Yes, 390 Eric Place offers parking.
Does 390 Eric Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 Eric Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Eric Place have a pool?
Yes, 390 Eric Place has a pool.
Does 390 Eric Place have accessible units?
No, 390 Eric Place does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Eric Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 Eric Place has units with dishwashers.

