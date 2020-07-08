390 Eric Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous newer, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths town home at the Villas at Westlake. Private front yard that faces beautiful views of the hills. High ceilings, recessed lighting, wood floors, stone tile and carpet flooring throughout. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Eat in kitchen, island with room for stools, and open to the family room, not to mention the separate living room (with fireplace!) There is a powder room downstairs for guests and a laundry room upstairs with tons of cabinets. Plantation shutters throughout. All bedrooms are upstairs and all rooms have ceiling fans (even the family and living rooms). The master bedroom has a big walk in closet, along with its stunning bath equipped with both a sunken tub and stall shower (and a separate room for the toilet). There is an attached two car garage, association pool and close to hiking trails, retail and freeways. A must see!