Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

3845 Sunset Knolls Dr, Available 03/10/20 Beautiful Thousand Oaks Home - Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath home with Spectacular Views.

Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, nice size family, living and dining room with laminate flooring. One bedroom is located on the main level and three on the second floor. Beautiful master bedroom with walk-in, balcony, new laminate floors and amazing views.



Please CALL or TEXT or call MATT at 201-314-3743 for a showing.



LRS Realty & Management Inc.

BRE#01832464

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over



(RLNE4607078)