Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

3844 Calle Alta Vista

3844 Calle Alta Vista · No Longer Available
Location

3844 Calle Alta Vista, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Like moving into a new home. New Kitchen, Baths, carpeting, most flooring, most windows, doors. Totally remodeled in 2015. New paint inside and out. Must see. private rear yard, with covered patio and lawn area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3844 Calle Alta Vista have any available units?
3844 Calle Alta Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3844 Calle Alta Vista have?
Some of 3844 Calle Alta Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3844 Calle Alta Vista currently offering any rent specials?
3844 Calle Alta Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3844 Calle Alta Vista pet-friendly?
No, 3844 Calle Alta Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3844 Calle Alta Vista offer parking?
No, 3844 Calle Alta Vista does not offer parking.
Does 3844 Calle Alta Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3844 Calle Alta Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3844 Calle Alta Vista have a pool?
No, 3844 Calle Alta Vista does not have a pool.
Does 3844 Calle Alta Vista have accessible units?
No, 3844 Calle Alta Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 3844 Calle Alta Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3844 Calle Alta Vista has units with dishwashers.

