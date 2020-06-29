3844 Calle Alta Vista, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 Newbury Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Like moving into a new home. New Kitchen, Baths, carpeting, most flooring, most windows, doors. Totally remodeled in 2015. New paint inside and out. Must see. private rear yard, with covered patio and lawn area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3844 Calle Alta Vista have any available units?
3844 Calle Alta Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.