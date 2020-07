Amenities

Coming soon: interior new white painting, new garage door, new sliding door and carpet cleaning. At Wildwood of Thousand Oaks, this two-story single family home has fireplace, powder room, indoor laundry room and 2-year-new central air. All bedrooms are upstairs. 3 bedrooms have nice view of mountain silhouette. Also included an air-conditioned workshop/storage room. Regional park with miles of trails and excellent schools are just minutes away.