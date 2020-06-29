325 E Hilltop Way

Amenities

There Bedroom , plus a loft Westlake Highlands Luxury Town home. Central location in Westlake Village with views from master bedroom. Some area with New carpet and new wood like floor. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, indoor laundry, breakfast bar and patio in the back. Fireplace in family room. Large master suite with spacious walk in closet. Master bath has separate tub and shower. Two car attached garage, community pool/sap. Hwy101 and 23 are close by. Close to restaurants, shops, restaurants , entertainment and schools. For information call Mei Huang (818)653-2678 CaDre #01008298