Thousand Oaks, CA
325 E Hilltop Way
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:28 PM

325 E Hilltop Way

325 Hilltop Way · No Longer Available
Location

325 Hilltop Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
There Bedroom , plus a loft Westlake Highlands Luxury Town home. Central location in Westlake Village with views from master bedroom. Some area with New carpet and new wood like floor. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, indoor laundry, breakfast bar and patio in the back. Fireplace in family room. Large master suite with spacious walk in closet. Master bath has separate tub and shower. Two car attached garage, community pool/sap. Hwy101 and 23 are close by. Close to restaurants, shops, restaurants , entertainment and schools. For information call Mei Huang (818)653-2678 CaDre #01008298

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 E Hilltop Way have any available units?
325 E Hilltop Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 E Hilltop Way have?
Some of 325 E Hilltop Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 E Hilltop Way currently offering any rent specials?
325 E Hilltop Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 E Hilltop Way pet-friendly?
No, 325 E Hilltop Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 325 E Hilltop Way offer parking?
Yes, 325 E Hilltop Way offers parking.
Does 325 E Hilltop Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 E Hilltop Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 E Hilltop Way have a pool?
Yes, 325 E Hilltop Way has a pool.
Does 325 E Hilltop Way have accessible units?
No, 325 E Hilltop Way does not have accessible units.
Does 325 E Hilltop Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 E Hilltop Way does not have units with dishwashers.

