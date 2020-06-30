All apartments in Thousand Oaks
3169 Clarita Court

Location

3169 Clarita Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this beautiful home located in gated Verdigris neighborhood!Gorgeously remodeled kitchen w/custom cabinetry, granite counters, Viking range, Miele & Bosch appliances, custom fireplace, mantle & sound system. Upgraded throughout w/wood flooring, upgraded baseboards,vaulted ceilings w/crown molding, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, stairway w/custom railings & a beautiful glass window,shutters & designer paint.Formal living/dining rooms, desirable downstairs BR+BA & powder room.Upstairsyou will find a wonderful media/extra room framed by windows & French doors.Spacious secondary bedrooms w/closet built-ins.Remodeled hallway bath w/marble vanity, flooring & custom fixtures.Romantic master bedroom w/extra vents for cooler comfort & gorgeously remodeled master bath featuring upgraded chandelier, custom vanity w/marble counters, dual sinks, soaking tub w/separate shower & walk-in closet.Private backyard w/covered patio, BBQ, fountain & fire-pit: ideal for entertaining & relaxing!Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3169 Clarita Court have any available units?
3169 Clarita Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3169 Clarita Court have?
Some of 3169 Clarita Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3169 Clarita Court currently offering any rent specials?
3169 Clarita Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3169 Clarita Court pet-friendly?
No, 3169 Clarita Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3169 Clarita Court offer parking?
Yes, 3169 Clarita Court offers parking.
Does 3169 Clarita Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3169 Clarita Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3169 Clarita Court have a pool?
Yes, 3169 Clarita Court has a pool.
Does 3169 Clarita Court have accessible units?
No, 3169 Clarita Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3169 Clarita Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3169 Clarita Court does not have units with dishwashers.

