3169 Clarita Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this beautiful home located in gated Verdigris neighborhood!Gorgeously remodeled kitchen w/custom cabinetry, granite counters, Viking range, Miele & Bosch appliances, custom fireplace, mantle & sound system. Upgraded throughout w/wood flooring, upgraded baseboards,vaulted ceilings w/crown molding, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, stairway w/custom railings & a beautiful glass window,shutters & designer paint.Formal living/dining rooms, desirable downstairs BR+BA & powder room.Upstairsyou will find a wonderful media/extra room framed by windows & French doors.Spacious secondary bedrooms w/closet built-ins.Remodeled hallway bath w/marble vanity, flooring & custom fixtures.Romantic master bedroom w/extra vents for cooler comfort & gorgeously remodeled master bath featuring upgraded chandelier, custom vanity w/marble counters, dual sinks, soaking tub w/separate shower & walk-in closet.Private backyard w/covered patio, BBQ, fountain & fire-pit: ideal for entertaining & relaxing!Must see!