All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 3074 Blazing Star Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
3074 Blazing Star Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:24 PM

3074 Blazing Star Drive

3074 Blazing Star Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Lang Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3074 Blazing Star Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
ww

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3074 Blazing Star Drive have any available units?
3074 Blazing Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 3074 Blazing Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3074 Blazing Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3074 Blazing Star Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3074 Blazing Star Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3074 Blazing Star Drive offer parking?
No, 3074 Blazing Star Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3074 Blazing Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3074 Blazing Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3074 Blazing Star Drive have a pool?
No, 3074 Blazing Star Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3074 Blazing Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 3074 Blazing Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3074 Blazing Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3074 Blazing Star Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3074 Blazing Star Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3074 Blazing Star Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons