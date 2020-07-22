Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2775 Los Robles Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2775 Los Robles Road
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2775 Los Robles Road
2775 Los Robles Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2775 Los Robles Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Units availalbe. Front unit 2775 2bd 1 ba. approx 845 sq ft with Front yard. $2300/moBack units 2777 3 bd 1 ba Approx 955 Sq ft. Fully enclosed backyard. $2500/mo
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2775 Los Robles Road have any available units?
2775 Los Robles Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Thousand Oaks, CA
.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Thousand Oaks Rent Report
.
Is 2775 Los Robles Road currently offering any rent specials?
2775 Los Robles Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2775 Los Robles Road pet-friendly?
No, 2775 Los Robles Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks
.
Does 2775 Los Robles Road offer parking?
No, 2775 Los Robles Road does not offer parking.
Does 2775 Los Robles Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2775 Los Robles Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2775 Los Robles Road have a pool?
No, 2775 Los Robles Road does not have a pool.
Does 2775 Los Robles Road have accessible units?
No, 2775 Los Robles Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2775 Los Robles Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2775 Los Robles Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2775 Los Robles Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2775 Los Robles Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Similar Pages
Thousand Oaks 1 Bedroom Apartments
Thousand Oaks 2 Bedroom Apartments
Thousand Oaks Apartments with Balconies
Thousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Torrance, CA
Oxnard, CA
Burbank, CA
Ventura, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Whittier, CA
Downey, CA
Lancaster, CA
Palmdale, CA
Camarillo, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Alhambra, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Culver City, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Ranch
Central Thousand Oaks
Lang Ranch
Westlake
Rancho Conejo
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons