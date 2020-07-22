All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2775 Los Robles Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2775 Los Robles Road
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

2775 Los Robles Road

2775 Los Robles Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2775 Los Robles Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Units availalbe. Front unit 2775 2bd 1 ba. approx 845 sq ft with Front yard. $2300/moBack units 2777 3 bd 1 ba Approx 955 Sq ft. Fully enclosed backyard. $2500/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2775 Los Robles Road have any available units?
2775 Los Robles Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 2775 Los Robles Road currently offering any rent specials?
2775 Los Robles Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2775 Los Robles Road pet-friendly?
No, 2775 Los Robles Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2775 Los Robles Road offer parking?
No, 2775 Los Robles Road does not offer parking.
Does 2775 Los Robles Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2775 Los Robles Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2775 Los Robles Road have a pool?
No, 2775 Los Robles Road does not have a pool.
Does 2775 Los Robles Road have accessible units?
No, 2775 Los Robles Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2775 Los Robles Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2775 Los Robles Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2775 Los Robles Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2775 Los Robles Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 Bedroom ApartmentsThousand Oaks 2 Bedroom Apartments
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons