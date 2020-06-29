All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2769 Los Robles Road
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

2769 Los Robles Road

2769 Los Robles Road · No Longer Available
Location

2769 Los Robles Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 units available.Front unit 2769 with front yard has 2 bdrms 1 bath approx 845 sq ft $2300/moBack unit 2769 1/2 fully enclosed back yard. Approx 845 sq ft. $2300/moBoth units have free standing washer and dryer in the kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2769 Los Robles Road have any available units?
2769 Los Robles Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 2769 Los Robles Road currently offering any rent specials?
2769 Los Robles Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2769 Los Robles Road pet-friendly?
No, 2769 Los Robles Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2769 Los Robles Road offer parking?
No, 2769 Los Robles Road does not offer parking.
Does 2769 Los Robles Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2769 Los Robles Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2769 Los Robles Road have a pool?
No, 2769 Los Robles Road does not have a pool.
Does 2769 Los Robles Road have accessible units?
No, 2769 Los Robles Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2769 Los Robles Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2769 Los Robles Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2769 Los Robles Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2769 Los Robles Road does not have units with air conditioning.

