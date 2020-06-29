2769 Los Robles Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 Westlake
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 units available.Front unit 2769 with front yard has 2 bdrms 1 bath approx 845 sq ft $2300/moBack unit 2769 1/2 fully enclosed back yard. Approx 845 sq ft. $2300/moBoth units have free standing washer and dryer in the kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2769 Los Robles Road have any available units?
