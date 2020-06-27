275 Green Lea Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This immaculate, upgraded two story home invites comfort. With 3 bedroooms, 2 bathrooms, open living space and stylish finishes, you'llenjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. Beautiful hardwood floors welcome you on the first level while fresh newer paint flows throughout the home.Other special highlights include newer carpet, recessed lighting, remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances and upgraded bathrooms. Enjoy gatherings in theadjoining living room and dining roomarea or on the private patio. The master bedroom includes an en suite with dual vanity sinks. Two additional nice sizedbedrooms and second full bath with shower tub combo complete this home located on this desirable street in beautifully maintained Los Robles community. Living iseasy in this prime location. You will love the convenience of your own garage, additional assigned parking spot and a great neighborhood near it all with freeways,great shops and restaurants minutes away