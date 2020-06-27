All apartments in Thousand Oaks
275 Green Lea Place
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

275 Green Lea Place

275 Green Lea Place · No Longer Available
Location

275 Green Lea Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Los Robles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This immaculate, upgraded two story home invites comfort. With 3 bedroooms, 2 bathrooms, open living space and stylish finishes, you'llenjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. Beautiful hardwood floors welcome you on the first level while fresh newer paint flows throughout the home.Other special highlights include newer carpet, recessed lighting, remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances and upgraded bathrooms. Enjoy gatherings in theadjoining living room and dining roomarea or on the private patio. The master bedroom includes an en suite with dual vanity sinks. Two additional nice sizedbedrooms and second full bath with shower tub combo complete this home located on this desirable street in beautifully maintained Los Robles community. Living iseasy in this prime location. You will love the convenience of your own garage, additional assigned parking spot and a great neighborhood near it all with freeways,great shops and restaurants minutes away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Green Lea Place have any available units?
275 Green Lea Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 Green Lea Place have?
Some of 275 Green Lea Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Green Lea Place currently offering any rent specials?
275 Green Lea Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Green Lea Place pet-friendly?
No, 275 Green Lea Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 275 Green Lea Place offer parking?
Yes, 275 Green Lea Place offers parking.
Does 275 Green Lea Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Green Lea Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Green Lea Place have a pool?
Yes, 275 Green Lea Place has a pool.
Does 275 Green Lea Place have accessible units?
No, 275 Green Lea Place does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Green Lea Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Green Lea Place has units with dishwashers.
