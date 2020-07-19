2653 La Paloma Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool

Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom condo in Wildwood! - Great location in the popular Thousand Oaks neighborhood of Wildwood. Newer roof, vinyl fencing and AC. New flooring, freshly painted throughout. Living room has a picture window and the kitchen, generous in size, includes a dining area and walk-in pantry. Patio off of the kitchen is private and has gate access to the 2 assigned parking spaces - yes, 2 parking spaces. 1/2 bath is downstairs as well as a nice sized storage closet. Upstairs includes the 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with shower/tub. Washer/Dryer to stay with the property and are located in the walk-in pantry/laundry room off the kitchen. Home is located near one of the gated community pools and clubhouse. Along with the HOA-maintained sparkling community pools, private clubhouse and greenbelts, you are within walking distance to Wildwood Elementary School and Wildwood Park with picnic tables and playground equipment. *** MUST contact tenant to schedule a showing: Anson_Scott@hotmail.com or call #201.519.2935.*** MUST have great credit. MUST complete our online application www.SummitPropertyManagement.net. No cats. Submit for authorization of any other pet.



No Cats Allowed



