All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2653 La Paloma Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2653 La Paloma Circle
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2653 La Paloma Circle

2653 La Paloma Circle · (201) 519-2935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

2653 La Paloma Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2653 La Paloma Circle · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom condo in Wildwood! - Great location in the popular Thousand Oaks neighborhood of Wildwood. Newer roof, vinyl fencing and AC. New flooring, freshly painted throughout. Living room has a picture window and the kitchen, generous in size, includes a dining area and walk-in pantry. Patio off of the kitchen is private and has gate access to the 2 assigned parking spaces - yes, 2 parking spaces. 1/2 bath is downstairs as well as a nice sized storage closet. Upstairs includes the 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with shower/tub. Washer/Dryer to stay with the property and are located in the walk-in pantry/laundry room off the kitchen. Home is located near one of the gated community pools and clubhouse. Along with the HOA-maintained sparkling community pools, private clubhouse and greenbelts, you are within walking distance to Wildwood Elementary School and Wildwood Park with picnic tables and playground equipment. *** MUST contact tenant to schedule a showing: Anson_Scott@hotmail.com or call #201.519.2935.*** MUST have great credit. MUST complete our online application www.SummitPropertyManagement.net. No cats. Submit for authorization of any other pet.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5965937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2653 La Paloma Circle have any available units?
2653 La Paloma Circle has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2653 La Paloma Circle have?
Some of 2653 La Paloma Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2653 La Paloma Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2653 La Paloma Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2653 La Paloma Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2653 La Paloma Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2653 La Paloma Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2653 La Paloma Circle offers parking.
Does 2653 La Paloma Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2653 La Paloma Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2653 La Paloma Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2653 La Paloma Circle has a pool.
Does 2653 La Paloma Circle have accessible units?
No, 2653 La Paloma Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2653 La Paloma Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2653 La Paloma Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2653 La Paloma Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 Bedroom ApartmentsThousand Oaks 2 Bedroom Apartments
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity