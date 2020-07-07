All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2639 La Paloma Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2639 La Paloma Circle
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:18 PM

2639 La Paloma Circle

2639 La Paloma Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2639 La Paloma Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Immaculate and move-in ready! Upgraded 3+2.5 end unit condo located in highly desirable Wildwood neighborhood. Home is light & bright with freshly painted interior, wood/like laminate flooring, double pane windows & blinds, and recently installed carpet upstairs. Beautiful updated kitchen includes granite countertops, beautiful wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Inside laundry. Updated bathrooms included granite counters and newer fixtures. Private concrete patio and central heating and A/C. Community includes pool, clubhouse and greenbelts. Close to award winning schools, parks and surrounded by hiking & biking and beautiful Wildwood Park. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Come make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 La Paloma Circle have any available units?
2639 La Paloma Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 La Paloma Circle have?
Some of 2639 La Paloma Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 La Paloma Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2639 La Paloma Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 La Paloma Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2639 La Paloma Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2639 La Paloma Circle offer parking?
No, 2639 La Paloma Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2639 La Paloma Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2639 La Paloma Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 La Paloma Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2639 La Paloma Circle has a pool.
Does 2639 La Paloma Circle have accessible units?
No, 2639 La Paloma Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 La Paloma Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2639 La Paloma Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons