2639 La Paloma Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Immaculate and move-in ready! Upgraded 3+2.5 end unit condo located in highly desirable Wildwood neighborhood. Home is light & bright with freshly painted interior, wood/like laminate flooring, double pane windows & blinds, and recently installed carpet upstairs. Beautiful updated kitchen includes granite countertops, beautiful wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Inside laundry. Updated bathrooms included granite counters and newer fixtures. Private concrete patio and central heating and A/C. Community includes pool, clubhouse and greenbelts. Close to award winning schools, parks and surrounded by hiking & biking and beautiful Wildwood Park. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Come make it yours!