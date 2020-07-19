2509 Crown View Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool garage hot tub

This location will take your breath away! Perched high at the end of a serenely private road, this tiny tract called West Ranch has only 8 custom home sites. Dramatic views from nearly every room of gently rolling hills, sunset views. Over 500 acres front and back, connecting to hiking, walking and horse trails. Extreme serenity and privacy rarely found. Formal living room with artisan, designer two sided stone fireplace, new carpet, travertine floors. Game room with built in storage, seatingareas. Dramatic high ceilings, large formal dining area, crown molding, cased windows, wood detailed arches. Family room with cozy fireplace. Updated kitchen with Viking appliances, granite counters, large kitchen eating area. Indoor laundry. Master suite upstairs with sweeping views of the Conejo Valley, walk in closet, dual vanity. Spacious axillary bedrooms with built in window seating and views.2018 remodeled pool with exquisite waterline and border glass, pebble tech, stone spills. An entertainers paradise with large brick fire pit to enjoy the quiet of the stars from the bubbling spa. This home is for the discerning buyer where there is no compromise on location.