All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2509 Crown View Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2509 Crown View Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2509 Crown View Court

2509 Crown View Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
North Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2509 Crown View Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This location will take your breath away! Perched high at the end of a serenely private road, this tiny tract called West Ranch has only 8 custom home sites. Dramatic views from nearly every room of gently rolling hills, sunset views. Over 500 acres front and back, connecting to hiking, walking and horse trails. Extreme serenity and privacy rarely found. Formal living room with artisan, designer two sided stone fireplace, new carpet, travertine floors. Game room with built in storage, seatingareas. Dramatic high ceilings, large formal dining area, crown molding, cased windows, wood detailed arches. Family room with cozy fireplace. Updated kitchen with Viking appliances, granite counters, large kitchen eating area. Indoor laundry. Master suite upstairs with sweeping views of the Conejo Valley, walk in closet, dual vanity. Spacious axillary bedrooms with built in window seating and views.2018 remodeled pool with exquisite waterline and border glass, pebble tech, stone spills. An entertainers paradise with large brick fire pit to enjoy the quiet of the stars from the bubbling spa. This home is for the discerning buyer where there is no compromise on location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Crown View Court have any available units?
2509 Crown View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Crown View Court have?
Some of 2509 Crown View Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Crown View Court currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Crown View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Crown View Court pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Crown View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2509 Crown View Court offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Crown View Court offers parking.
Does 2509 Crown View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Crown View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Crown View Court have a pool?
Yes, 2509 Crown View Court has a pool.
Does 2509 Crown View Court have accessible units?
No, 2509 Crown View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Crown View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Crown View Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons