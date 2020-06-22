2486 Pleasant Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Luxury 2-bedr apt is available for rent .

Apartment includes:

Designer Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Countertop + refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher.

The bathroom with Italian Floor Tile, Spacious bathtub ,washer and dryer in the unit

Spacious Living Room and patio.

Master bedroom with walk-in closet.

Its a corner unit on the 2nd floor.

There is also a pool available for tenants.



$2120 monthly rent + one month security deposit (refundable )

All utility included besides electricity: you pay your own bill.