Thousand Oaks, CA
2486 Pleasant Way
Last updated May 6 2019 at 8:53 AM

2486 Pleasant Way

2486 Pleasant Way · No Longer Available
Location

2486 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Luxury 2-bedr apt is available for rent .
Apartment includes:
Designer Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Countertop + refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher.
The bathroom with Italian Floor Tile, Spacious bathtub ,washer and dryer in the unit
Spacious Living Room and patio.
Master bedroom with walk-in closet.
Its a corner unit on the 2nd floor.
There is also a pool available for tenants.

$2120 monthly rent + one month security deposit (refundable )
All utility included besides electricity: you pay your own bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2486 Pleasant Way have any available units?
2486 Pleasant Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2486 Pleasant Way have?
Some of 2486 Pleasant Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2486 Pleasant Way currently offering any rent specials?
2486 Pleasant Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2486 Pleasant Way pet-friendly?
No, 2486 Pleasant Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2486 Pleasant Way offer parking?
No, 2486 Pleasant Way does not offer parking.
Does 2486 Pleasant Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2486 Pleasant Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2486 Pleasant Way have a pool?
Yes, 2486 Pleasant Way has a pool.
Does 2486 Pleasant Way have accessible units?
No, 2486 Pleasant Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2486 Pleasant Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2486 Pleasant Way has units with dishwashers.
