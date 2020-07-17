All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2323 Silver Spring Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2323 Silver Spring Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

2323 Silver Spring Drive

2323 Silver Spring Drive · (805) 217-5353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2323 Silver Spring Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Desirable location. A large 2-story pool home in the heart of Westlake Village. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded Bosch stainless steel dishwasher and gas range, eat-in breakfast area, plenty of cabinets. Separate formal dining room. utility room with sink. 2 bedrooms downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master suite upstairs with sitting area, 2 large walk-in closets, bathroom with double sinks and granite counter-top. spacious living room and family room with wet bar, light and bright with lots of natural lights. Large sparkling swimming pool and spa recently resurfaced and re-tiled, rear yard backs to open space. Close to parks, shopping and restaurants. Gardener and Pool service included in rent. 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Silver Spring Drive have any available units?
2323 Silver Spring Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 Silver Spring Drive have?
Some of 2323 Silver Spring Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Silver Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Silver Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Silver Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2323 Silver Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2323 Silver Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2323 Silver Spring Drive offers parking.
Does 2323 Silver Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 Silver Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Silver Spring Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2323 Silver Spring Drive has a pool.
Does 2323 Silver Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 2323 Silver Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Silver Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 Silver Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2323 Silver Spring Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity