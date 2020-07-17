2323 Silver Spring Drive

Amenities
Desirable location. A large 2-story pool home in the heart of Westlake Village. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded Bosch stainless steel dishwasher and gas range, eat-in breakfast area, plenty of cabinets. Separate formal dining room. utility room with sink. 2 bedrooms downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master suite upstairs with sitting area, 2 large walk-in closets, bathroom with double sinks and granite counter-top. spacious living room and family room with wet bar, light and bright with lots of natural lights. Large sparkling swimming pool and spa recently resurfaced and re-tiled, rear yard backs to open space. Close to parks, shopping and restaurants. Gardener and Pool service included in rent. 3 car garage.