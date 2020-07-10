All apartments in Thousand Oaks
221 Donegal Avenue

221 Donegal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

221 Donegal Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Lovely one story home. Only attached on one side. Lots of upgrades. 2 car attached garage. Central Air. Fireplace in living room. Community Pool and spa. Nice enclosed yard. Convenient to restaurants and shops. Gardening included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Donegal Avenue have any available units?
221 Donegal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Donegal Avenue have?
Some of 221 Donegal Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Donegal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
221 Donegal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Donegal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 221 Donegal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 221 Donegal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 221 Donegal Avenue offers parking.
Does 221 Donegal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Donegal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Donegal Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 221 Donegal Avenue has a pool.
Does 221 Donegal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 221 Donegal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Donegal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Donegal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

