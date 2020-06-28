All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2185 Scenicpark Street
2185 Scenicpark Street

Location

2185 Scenicpark Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Light and Bright Beautifully Remodeled Home in Thousand Oaks. Laminate Floors, Granite Counters and Newer Cabinets in Kitchen. *Bright* Plenty of yard space. Excellent Location! Close to Cal Lutheran.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2185 Scenicpark Street have any available units?
2185 Scenicpark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 2185 Scenicpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
2185 Scenicpark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2185 Scenicpark Street pet-friendly?
No, 2185 Scenicpark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2185 Scenicpark Street offer parking?
No, 2185 Scenicpark Street does not offer parking.
Does 2185 Scenicpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2185 Scenicpark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2185 Scenicpark Street have a pool?
No, 2185 Scenicpark Street does not have a pool.
Does 2185 Scenicpark Street have accessible units?
No, 2185 Scenicpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2185 Scenicpark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2185 Scenicpark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2185 Scenicpark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2185 Scenicpark Street does not have units with air conditioning.
