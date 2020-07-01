2130 Mapleleaf Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

Great family home with open floor plan across from open space; 4 bedrooms (one down); 3 bathrooms; light and bright; living room with vaulted ceiling and bay window with seat opens a to dining room also with vaulted ceilings; Kitchen with center island, 5 burner stove top, recess lighting, garden window, breakfast nook and slider leading to back yard; family room with bar, fireplace and slider leading to backyard; large downstairs bedrooms with mirror wardrobe; downstairs bath with door leadingto out to backyard; large master suite with vaulted ceilings; master bathroom with double sinks, tile floors, spa tub, separate shower walk-in closet with mirrored doors; additional 2 bedrooms upstairs and secondary bathroom has double sinks; nicely manicured backyard with fruit trees, large side yard. Additional features: light wood grain laminate floors, recess lighting, led lights, indoor laundry room with cabinets and tile floor, freshly painted interior, Award winning schools