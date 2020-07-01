All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2130 Mapleleaf Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

2130 Mapleleaf Avenue

2130 Mapleleaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2130 Mapleleaf Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Great family home with open floor plan across from open space; 4 bedrooms (one down); 3 bathrooms; light and bright; living room with vaulted ceiling and bay window with seat opens a to dining room also with vaulted ceilings; Kitchen with center island, 5 burner stove top, recess lighting, garden window, breakfast nook and slider leading to back yard; family room with bar, fireplace and slider leading to backyard; large downstairs bedrooms with mirror wardrobe; downstairs bath with door leadingto out to backyard; large master suite with vaulted ceilings; master bathroom with double sinks, tile floors, spa tub, separate shower walk-in closet with mirrored doors; additional 2 bedrooms upstairs and secondary bathroom has double sinks; nicely manicured backyard with fruit trees, large side yard. Additional features: light wood grain laminate floors, recess lighting, led lights, indoor laundry room with cabinets and tile floor, freshly painted interior, Award winning schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue have any available units?
2130 Mapleleaf Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue have?
Some of 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Mapleleaf Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue offer parking?
No, 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue have a pool?
No, 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 Mapleleaf Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons