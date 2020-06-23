All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2113 Crespi Lane
2113 Crespi Lane

2113 Crespi Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2113 Crespi Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Super super clean, udated and fresh. MOVE IN READY LIGHT AND BRIGHT. end unit near pool, one level living at it's best

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Crespi Lane have any available units?
2113 Crespi Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 2113 Crespi Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Crespi Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Crespi Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2113 Crespi Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2113 Crespi Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Crespi Lane offers parking.
Does 2113 Crespi Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Crespi Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Crespi Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2113 Crespi Lane has a pool.
Does 2113 Crespi Lane have accessible units?
No, 2113 Crespi Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Crespi Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 Crespi Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 Crespi Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 Crespi Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
