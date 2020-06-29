All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated March 3 2020

2088 Wetstone Court

Location

2088 Wetstone Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2088 Wetstone Court Available 03/03/20 2088 Wetstone Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 - One story townhome, 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Beautiful interior in the lovely Woodlands. Some upgrades include tile floors, replaced heating & A/C, some dual pane windows. Fireplace w/ gas log, paneled interior doors, leaded glass front door, ceiling fan. Interior atrium, patio with slat roof cover and double car garage with laundry area. HOA features 2 tennis courts, pool and spas. Sorry, no pets. Must see! Available March 3rd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2088 Wetstone Court have any available units?
2088 Wetstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2088 Wetstone Court have?
Some of 2088 Wetstone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2088 Wetstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
2088 Wetstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2088 Wetstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 2088 Wetstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2088 Wetstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 2088 Wetstone Court offers parking.
Does 2088 Wetstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2088 Wetstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2088 Wetstone Court have a pool?
Yes, 2088 Wetstone Court has a pool.
Does 2088 Wetstone Court have accessible units?
No, 2088 Wetstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2088 Wetstone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2088 Wetstone Court does not have units with dishwashers.

