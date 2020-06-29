All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:37 AM

2080 Hopewell Court

2080 Hopewell Court · No Longer Available
Location

2080 Hopewell Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Lynn Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2080 Hopewell Court have any available units?
2080 Hopewell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2080 Hopewell Court have?
Some of 2080 Hopewell Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2080 Hopewell Court currently offering any rent specials?
2080 Hopewell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 Hopewell Court pet-friendly?
No, 2080 Hopewell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2080 Hopewell Court offer parking?
Yes, 2080 Hopewell Court offers parking.
Does 2080 Hopewell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2080 Hopewell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 Hopewell Court have a pool?
Yes, 2080 Hopewell Court has a pool.
Does 2080 Hopewell Court have accessible units?
No, 2080 Hopewell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 Hopewell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2080 Hopewell Court has units with dishwashers.

